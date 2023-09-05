Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Edgar Allan Poe, netflix, preview, the fall of the house of usher

The Fall of the House of Usher Key Art Teases Bloody Family Reunion

Set to hit Netflix on October 12th, here's the newest key art poster for Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher.

On October 12 (just in time for the Halloween season), Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), the CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company, will be forced to confront the sins of his shady past when each of his children begins to die in mysterious and horrifically brutal ways. That's where things stand heading into next month's debut of Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher, the upcoming series take on Edgar Allan Poe's 1839 short story (and other works). Back in August, we were treated to a preliminary key art poster as well as the first set of preview images (along with the Netflix series premiere date) – and now, we're getting a new poster that ominously teases a very bloody "family reunion."

"It's batshit crazy in the best possible way," Carla Gugino shared with Netflix. "It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul." Regarding her shape-shifter Verna and her connection with another Poe character, Gugino adds, "There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she's the executor of fate or the executor of karma." Now, here's a look at the official key art poster for the series that was released earlier today:

Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, and Robert Longstreet. Based on a number of Poe's works, the eight-episode series is created by Flanagan, who will direct and executive produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures' Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project.

