The Flash "Armageddon" E03: Barry Needs Help While Iris Needs Answers

Heading into next week's third chapter of The CW's The Flash Season 8 "Armageddon," it appears Despero's (Tony Curran) prediction about Barry (Grant Gustin) giving way to madness is coming to pass. Not able to remember attacking Team Flash or that Joe (Jesse L. Martin) died six months ago. Thankfully, the team still has enough faith in Barry to allow him to escape Despero's grasp and head to the Hall of Justice for a meeting with Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning (Cress Williams). And from the looks of the preview for what's to come next week, he won't be alone. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) has her doubts about Despero's vision of the future so she looks for help from someone who might just know a thing or two about these matters. Also joining Team Flash for the five-part event are Brandon Routh's Ray Palmer aka The Atom, Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman, Chyler Leigh's Alex Danvers aka Sentinel, Kat McNamara's Mia Queen aka Green Arrow, Osric Chau's Ryan Choi aka The Atom, Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash & Neal McDonough's Damien Darhk.

And here's a look at the official promo and overview for The Flash Season 8 Episode 3 "Armageddon, Part 3":

The Flash Season 8 Episode 3 "Armageddon, Part 3": BLACK LIGHTNING, RYAN WILDER, ALEX DANVERS AND RYAN CHOI APPEAR – Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran). Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero's vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh, and Osric Chau guest star. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen.

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. But his life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry… bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After stopping the Godspeed War last season, it's six months later and Barry and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are now at the top of their game—both in their careers as superhero and reporter and as a devoted couple. But when the powerful alien Despero unleashes near annihilation on Central City, The Flash and his team—Caitlin Snow/Frost (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and retired detective Joe West (Jesse L. Martin)—must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But their victory is short-lived as two new threats rise from the ashes of "Armageddon," one of which will unleash unforeseen horrors into the lives of Barry and his teammates… and change Team Flash forever.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, with Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace executive produce. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.