The Flash: Danielle Panabaker-Directed S08E17 Overview; S08E16 Preview

Welcome back to our semi-regular look ahead at what's to come during the eighth season of The CW's Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash. And when possible, whatever leaks out there about the upcoming ninth season. Tonight, we have an extra special episode, with DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz stepping behind the camera to direct S08E16 "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen" (written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi). But before we get to a look at the preview images, overview & promo trailer for this week's chapter, we also wanted to pass along the official overview for the Danielle Panabaker-directed S08E17 "Keep it Dark" (written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi), which looks to be hitting screens on July 8 (which means we've got another skip week coming).

The Flash Season 8 Episode 17 "Keep it Dark" – DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) goes off the grid to look for answers about a new Meta in town. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) pulls out all of the stops at CC Citizen Media, to protect a source and a friend. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi.

During last week's Upfronts, The CW boss Mark Pedowitz revealed that he would be meeting with Greg Berlanti and The Flash producers to discuss the show's future. "It's too early to tell you," was the best response Pedowitz could give when asked if the ninth season would be the show's final run. But for now, we still have a lot going on with the eighth season to concern ourselves with, as Barry (Gustin) deals with some serious premature aging during this week's chapter. And along with the following images from the episode, we also get a chance to see Lotz working her magic behind the scenes:

The Flash Season 8 Episode 16 "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen": CAITY LOTZ DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets blasted with a shockwave forcing his body to age prematurely. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Superman and Lois, You, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Eureka), and Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, You, Riverdale).