Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, spider-man

Hulk Smashes with New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marvel Legends

Hasbro is starting to step into the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day with soem brand new Marvel Legends action figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Legends Hulk inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day, teasing the green giant’s MCU return.

The Brand New Day Hulk figure stands 8.75 inches tall with a new body, updated deco, and a removable shirt accessory.

Marvel Legends Hulk includes 5 accessories, with alternate hands, web effects, and an extra head for dynamic display.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hulk and Spider-Man figures are up for pre-order now, with Hulk priced at $46.99.

The next addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This movie will continue the story of Spider-Man (Tom Holland), following the fallout of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The world has forgotten Peter Parker, including MJ and Ned, who he is ready to try to rekindle things with. That is not all, as the story is expected to introduce other Marvel characters, including the return of the Hulk. Will he remember who Peter Parker is?

Only time will tell, but Hasbro is giving fans a first look at the Brand New Day Hulk with a brand new Marvel Legends figure. Coming in at a mighty 8.75" tall, Hulk will have a new body with a removable shirt accessory, web effects, and a new deco. Get ready to smash a puny spider with this incredible release that is already up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse. Fans can pre-order the new Marvel Legends of Brand New Day Hulk and Spider-Man right now, with Hulk priced at $46.99 and set for a Summer 20206 release.

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Hulk

"Spider-Man is surprised to see the Hulk again after so much time has passed, and has no idea if the Hulk will remember him. Will Hulk be a friend or foe? Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Hulk set! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure set is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

"The Hulk figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, 2 web effects, and an alternate head. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose the figures and reimagine Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

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