Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

New Devon Izara Legacy Star Wars Lightsaber Arrives at Disney Parks

Disney Parks is back with a new Legacy Lightsaber as Devon Izara from Maul - Shadow Lord is coming to life

Article Summary Disney Parks debuts the Devon Izara Legacy Lightsaber, inspired by the new Star Wars series Maul - Shadow Lord.

Devon Izara, a Jedi Padawan hiding after Order 66, faces Maul as her Star Wars story begins to unfold.

Limited to 3,000 pieces, the Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber hilt includes a display case, art print, and certificate.

ShopDisney has the Devon Izara Legacy Lightsaber hilt available for $275, with blade sold separately.

Devon Izara is a brand new Jedi Padawan who was introduced in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. Devon and her Master survived Order 66 and are still in hiding from the Empire. They have now found themselves in the same city as Maul, who might have his own agenda to make Devon his new apprentice. Will Devon be consumed by the Dark Side, or will she stay true to the ways of the Jedi Order? Only time will tell, but Disney Parks are celebrating her debut with a new Legacy Lightsaber for Galaxy's Edge.

Limited to 3,000 pieces, this special edition Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber was exclusively created for Disney Parks. It will come without a blade, but can be purchased separately, and will be the hilt inside its very own case with a hinged lid and lined interior. A couple of bonuses will be included with this release, like an art print from the Maul – Shadow Lord series and a Certificate of Authenticity. Devon's lightsaber is beautifully crafted and will make a fine addition to any Star Wars fan's growing collection. ShopDisney already has this limited-edition release available for purchase at $275.00.

Star Wars – Devon Izara Legacy Lightsaber Hilt

"Add the Devon Izara limited edition Lightsaber hilt to your collection. The Force sensitive Twi'lek infamously crosses paths with the former Sith Lord in the television series Maul – Shadow Lord. Star Wars fans can wield the Force with film-realistic sound effects and an attachable Lightsaber Blade (sold separately). Display this collector's piece in your home or office as a reminder of the brave Jedi Padawan."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Limited edition of 3,000*

Certificate of authenticity with the quote "You taught me that we should not let our judgment be clouded by fear"

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Includes an art print from the television series, Maul – Shadow Lord

Battery case in handle

Officially Licensed

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