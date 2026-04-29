Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Midweek Sketch: Olivia Rodrigo Gets "The Devil Wears Prada'd"

SNL host and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo gets "The Devil Wears Prada" treatment from James Austin Johnson in today's midweek sketch.

Article Summary SNL returns this weekend with Olivia Rodrigo pulling double duty as host and musical guest for the first of three final Season 51 shows.

The new SNL midweek sketch puts Olivia Rodrigo in the spotlight as she offers to help Andrew Dismukes and Jane Wickline.

The premise quickly shifts into a Devil Wears Prada-inspired bit, setting up a sharp showcase for SNL standout James Austin Johnson.

NBC also confirmed the final SNL Season 51 lineup: Matt Damon with Noah Kahan, then Will Ferrell with Paul McCartney.

Not looking to let SNL UK have all of the fun, NBC's Saturday Night Live returns this weekend for the first of its final three Season 51 shows. This weekend, Olivia Rodrigo will serve as host and musical guest. On May 9th, Matt Damon will host, with Noah Kahan as the musical guest. Finally, the season ender lands on May 16th with host Will Ferrell and musical guest Paul McCartney. With a new show this weekend and today being Wednesday, it was time for Rodrigo to get the spotlight in the SNL Midweek Sketch.

In the video below, Rodrigo wants SNL stars Andrew Dismukes and Jane Wickline to know that she's here to serve the show and do whatever she can to help – and then, things shift into "The Devil Wears Prada" mode. We don't want to spoil it, but we will say that it proves once again why James Austin Johnson is an SNL All-Star – here's a look:

NBC's Saturday Night Live is the most Emmy-winning show in history and holds 113 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). SNL has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

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