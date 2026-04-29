Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: invincible

Invincible Team Offers Fans Season 5 Update: 2027 Return & More

Check out the latest update on the fifth season of Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring animated adaptation of Invincible.

Article Summary Invincible Season 5 is officially set for a 2027 return on Prime Video, though an exact release window remains under wraps.

The Invincible team confirms Season 5 voice acting has wrapped, hinting that teaser footage could arrive down the line.

Matthew Rhys returns as Dinosaurus, while Lee Pace’s Thragg is back and poised to watch Earth after Season 4’s ending.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Conquest will not return for Invincible Season 5, adding intrigue to the series’ next chapter.

We know what you're thinking. Now that the fourth season of Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible has wrapped, you're wondering where the Season 5 trailer is. We're sorry to tell you that's not happening any time soon. But what we can share is a status update on the fifth season that was released earlier today. First up, the animated series will be back in 2027 – just don't ask for a release window quite yet. Regarding the voice acting for the season, that's wrapped (hopefully, that means some recording video teases in the not-too-distant future).

As for who will be returning, we're getting Matthew Rhys back as Dinosaurus, with Lee Pace's Thragg also returning. Considering how Season 4 wrapped up, it's not surprising that Thragg would be taking a personal interest in keeping an eye on what's going down with the Earth. As for Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Conquest, he will not be back (though we have a feeling folks will be reading a whole lot into how that was presented). Here's a look at the official key art that was released earlier today for the fifth season, giving fans the latest on where things stand:

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow. In addition, we've had Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Conquest, Matthew Rhys as Dinosaurus, and Lee Pace as Thragg. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

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