Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: spoilers, thor, ultimates

Ultimates #23 Beat-Em-Up Poetry Helps Thor And All Writers (Spoilers)

The Ultimates #23 "Beat-Em-Up Poetry" is there to help Thor... and all writers (Spoilers) #ultimates

Article Summary Ultimates #23 finally lets Ultimate Thor answer what The Maker did to Asgard, paying off threads seeded in Hickman’s setup.

Deniz Camp and Stipan Morian reshape Ultimates with lush action, poetic narration, and a bold beat-em-up style.

Thor’s war through Asgard brings in Light Elves, Loki, and Maker’s Men, with the comic teasing clever fourth-wall play.

Ultimates #23 also hints at the Ultimate Universe ending, framing epic finales, renewal, and Marvel’s no-backsies finish.

In Ultimate Invasion #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch from 2023, we saw what The Maker had done to Asgard and Thor.

In the Ultimate Universe #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Stefano Caselli, they got to tell Thor what The Maker had done.

And now, two years-and-change later, The Ultimate Thor gets to do something about it. As The Ultimates #23 represents as radical a storytelling change from Deniz Camp and Stipan Morian as Absolute Martian Manhunter by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez was for the Absolute Universe. Beautifully detailed, expansive designs, with prose/poetry paragraphs full of alliteration and iambic half-rhymes… maybe we can call it beat-em-up-poetry> Either way, it's getting an Eisner nomination next year. Absolutely. Or Ultimately.

The Maker may have broken the Bifrost Bridge, but Ultimate Thor gets to break the fourth wall just a little, as the comics continue its runaround the battles being fought across Asgard to free it from The Maker's absentee grip, spilling across species. As we meet the Light Elves.

Deniz Camp is a light elf, everyone. And the Maker's Men fail to break free from the page. no matter how much forced perspective they use.

And as Thor and Loki tumble into the light, we even get some meta-commentary for the entire Ultimate Universe, for which Marvel Comics has announced an ending, with no backsies. "Without an ending, our epics are empty. Without renewal, the mortal world moves on." The next issue is the final issue of The Ultimates folks. Then there's just the final mini and oneshots, and we are done. Until the next spin of the wheel.

The Ultimates #23 by Deniz Camp, Stipan Morian

THOR AND THE FLAMES OF ASGARD! Thor and Sif join the war on the Maker in this grand epic! Thor's deal with Surtur comes to fruition, and each page is a masterpiece in its own right!

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