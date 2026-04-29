Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Ubisoft | Tagged: monopoly, Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains, star wars

Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains Reveals New Gameplay Footage

Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains revealed a new gameplay trailer showcasing how the game will play when it arrives in June 2026

Article Summary New gameplay footage for Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains shows team-based board battles across the galaxy.

Choose Star Wars heroes or villains like Luke, Leia, Vader, and Maul, each with abilities that shift strategy.

Classic Monopoly gets a Star Wars twist with cinematic moments, dynamic GO events, special tiles, and dice challenges.

Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains launches June 11, 2026 on consoles, PC, Switch, and GeForce NOW.

Ubisoft released a new trailer for Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains, as we have been given a better look at the gameplay. The team went all out for this one as they have taken the characters, settings, and more from the sci-fi franchise and implemented them into the board game like never before. The change to this is that you'll be using multiple characters to go around the board as a team, hitting different spots on the board and working with them for the goal of defeating your opponent. Whether that be on the Rebellion or the Empire side. You can play alone or with others, as you equally or individually control different characters. Enjoy both of the new trailers here as the game arrives on June 11, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 1 and 2, GeForce NOW, and PC via the Ubisoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Fight for the Empire or the Rebellion in Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains

Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains transports players into the Star Wars galaxy with a custom Monopoly board packed with iconic locations from across the saga. Classic Monopoly gameplay is reimagined with thrilling cinematic moments, themed spaces, and dynamic elements that refresh the experience from start to finish. Players can choose from a wide roster of Star Wars heroes and villains, from Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia to Darth Vader and Darth Maul. Each character brings unique abilities that shape your team's strategy and can turn the tide in your favor with every roll of the dice.

With competitive 2v2 and 3v3 modes available online and via couch co-op, traditional gameplay is transformed into an action-packed, strategic showdown where teamwork and hero combinations play a pivotal role. Every turn carries high stakes as properties change hands in an instant, while dynamic GO events introduce game-altering twists. With evolving team strategies and a few surprises, there's always a reason to jump back in for one more round.

Custom Monopoly board featuring iconic locations from the Star Wars saga and reimagined special tiles

Competitive 2v2 and 3v3 modes

Choose from a large roster of characters like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and more

Distinct hero abilities, creating a new adventure every match

Dice challenges and new GO events that introduce game-altering twists

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