Posted in: Disney, Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Casper, disney, steven spielberg

Casper Getting A Live-Action Series At Disney+, Spielberg Involved

Casper The Friendly Ghost is getting a brand-new live-action series at Disney+, with the Goosebumps creators and Steven Spielberg involved.

Article Summary Casper is getting a new live-action Disney+ series after a fierce bidding war, bringing the friendly ghost back in a big way.

Goosebumps creators Rob Letterman and Hilary Winston are writing the Casper series, with Letterman set to direct.

Steven Spielberg is involved as an executive producer, reconnecting with Casper after producing the 1995 film.

The new Casper series is aiming for a Wednesday-style edge, updating the classic character for a new generation.

Casper is coming back to haunt your TV. In what Deadline described as "a very competitive situation involving a five-way bidding war". Disney has come out on top to bring everyone's favorite ghost to Disney+ in a brand-new live-action series. Goosebumps executive producers Rob Letterman and Hilary Winston will work on the series. Also involved in the project is Steven Spielberg, who also executive-produced the 1995 film. The series will have a bit of an edge. Think Wednesday, that seems to be the tone they are going for. Letterman and Winston will be writing the episodes, with Letterman also directing.

Casper Deserves A Moment In The Spotlight

Casper first appeared in Famous Studios shorts and films from 1945 to 1959. Harvey Comics then took over the rights. They started publishing comics featuring the character in 1952. Numerous animated series, comics, and merchandise have come out over the years, but the 1995 live-action film starring Christina Ricci holds a special place in '90s kids' hearts. It has only grown into a cult classic over the years, and, much like that film, this new series will update a classic character for a new generation.

And that is a good thing. Many properties from the early days of the animation boom and the comics industry have fallen by the wayside over the years. Some deserve to go away, as they were products of their time, and the world we live in is not the same. But that does not apply to Casper; there is still a lot of juice to squeeze out of that property, much like The Addams Family. Of course, they are going to go for a Wednesday tone, that is the perfect solution here, though it has to be even wackier. I am actually really on board for this, and with that creative team, you should be as well.

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