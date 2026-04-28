Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent: Our S04E17: "Where'd You Come From, Little Angel?" Preview

Something isn't right with Will Trent - and the team knows it. Here's our updated preview for S04E17: "Where’d You Come From, Little Angel?"

As we inch closer to the fourth season finale of ABC's Will Trent, Will (Ramón Rodríguez) is not doing well – and the team knows it. Still reeling from losing Amanda (Sonja Sohn), tonight's episode, S04E17: "Where'd You Come From, Little Angel?", finds Will unable to clear his mind in the middle of investigating a series of murders. Based on the preview you're about to check out below, that seems to be the perfect time for someone to strike…

Will Trent S04E17: "Where'd You Come From, Little Angel?" Preview

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 17: "Where'd You Come From, Little Angel?" – Will and the team investigate a string of murders, uncovering a case far from ordinary. Alone and grieving, Will faces a peril that leaves every breath a race against time.

Showrunners on What Amanda's Death Means Moving Forward

While working with the FBI, Amanda located a young man whom Will encountered earlier in the season, who has a line to the Commander, the mysterious "big bad" connected to Adelaide and the group devoted to serial killer James Ulster. But before she can start following him, Amanda is overtaken by a mysterious assailant. Meanwhile, Will arranges to meet with Adelaide, hoping to slip a tracking device on her to lead him to his uncle. But after pulling a disappearing act, Adelaide calls Will and tells him that she left something for him outside – just around the corner. That's when Will discovers Amanda's body, an apparent victim of a coordinated stabbing.

Shortly after the episode aired, Liz Heldens, Daniel T. Thomsen, and Karine Rosenthal discussed what it all means for Will, the team, and the season moving forward, how Sohn reacted to the news, and more. "Amanda has been the character who has protected Will for as long as she has known him," Rosenthal shared with Variety. "So this gives us the opportunity for a completely new dynamic in the GBI, because her replacement will not have that same relationship with Will. Her death had the most impact on the most amount of characters. It really sets everybody reeling from this enormous loss. So it's such a reset for our characters in a way that is painful but exciting for Season 5."

Noting that Sohn was given the heads-up about Amanda's fate early and that she took the news with "an impressive amount of grace," Thomsen added, "Nobody gets to always exit their shows — even on the writing side — on their own terms all the time. It's hard to do that with grace. So it was just very impressive. She is a total pro." Heldens made a point of making sure Sohn got her flowers for how she developed Amanda over the course of the show's run. "I also don't want to get through this interview without really honoring the work that Sonja Sohn has done on this character," he shared. "At the beginning of this season, I went back to watch the finale of Season 1, and her work is impeccable." And it's not like there aren't ways to bring her back. That's always a little of a comfort that we have a mechanism by which we could bring people back if Will needs to work something out," Heldens added.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Kevin Daniels as Det. Franklin Wilks, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

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