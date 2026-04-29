Posted in: Games, LEGO, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: lego, pokemon, pokemon go fest

Pokémon GO Teams With LEGO For GO Fest Copenhagen Event

Pokémon GO will have a special in-person activation happening with LEGO at GO Fest Copenhagen when the event takes place this June

Article Summary Pokémon GO Fest Copenhagen 2026 adds a LEGO Play Zone at Fælledparken with hands-on activities and interactive fun.

LEGO Store Copenhagen and Tivoli Gardens will host Pokémon GO PokéStops, themed activities, giveaways, and sets.

Pokémon GO players can join a LEGO-themed Stamp Rally across Copenhagen to unlock an exclusive in-game reward.

Niantic and LEGO say the Pokémon GO crossover celebrates creativity, exploration, and community in Denmark.

Niantic and The LEGO Group have come together for a special partnership, as there will be a special activation during Pokémon GO Fest Copenhagen this June. The event will have a new LEGO Play Zone with several interactive displays and elements for players to have fun with during their time there, as well as a special LEGO Store in the area. We have more info about what's in store for players below, along with a couple of quotes from both parties from today's announcement, as the event will take place from June 12-14, 2026.

Pokémon GO is Building a New Experience With LEGO For GO Fest Copenhagen

At Fælledparken, the heart of GO Fest 2026: Copenhagen – one of three major GO Fest 2026 events this year – attendees will find a special on-site LEGO Play Zone, bursting with hands-on activities and imaginative displays. Meanwhile, LEGO retail stores are getting in on the action with both The LEGO Store Copenhagen and The LEGO Store Tivoli Gardens featuring event-themed PokéStops and in-store activities, including exclusive giveaways and LEGO-themed Pokémon sets.

Trainers can also embark on a special LEGO x Pokémon GO themed Stamp Rally around Copenhagen. By visiting designated PokéStops and collecting digital stamps, players will earn an exclusive in-game reward that perfectly blends real-world exploration and in-app adventure. And as a souvenir, event-themed digital stickers can be collected at the participating LEGO Store PokéStops, so fans can share the crossover fun with friends in-game.

"Pokemon GO has always been about getting out into the world and playing in your own way – whether that's exploring somewhere new, meeting up with friends or just taking a different route home," said Michael Steranka, Vice President of Product for Pokémon GO at Scopely. "As we head into our 10th year, teaming up with the LEGO Group feels like a really natural fit because they've always been about that same kind of creativity and freedom to play. Bringing that to GO Fest 2026: Copenhagen – especially in LEGO's home country – feels special. We can't wait to see families, friends and fans building and adventuring together in Denmark, the homeland of LEGO."

"For decades, LEGO play has brought people together across generations, and partnering with Pokémon GO at GO Fest 2026: Copenhagen is a fantastic way to spark new adventures," Anne-Sophie Hadberg, Vice President & General Manager, Nordics at the LEGO Group. "Whether you're building a Pikachu out of LEGO bricks or catching one in the wild, this collaboration is all about celebrating imagination, community, and the thrill of discovery. We're beyond excited to see Copenhagen turn into a giant playground for LEGO builders and Pokémon Trainers alike."

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