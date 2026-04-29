Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: harold perrineau, lost

LOST: Harold Perrineau on Why Fellow Cast Member Won't Speak To Him

Harold Perrineau revealed that one of his LOST co-stars refuses to talk to him because of a storyline that killed off their character.

Article Summary Harold Perrineau says a Lost cast member still refuses to speak to him over Michael Dawson’s shocking Season 2 killings.

The Lost twist saw Michael shoot Ana Lucia and Libby, delivering one of the series’ most brutal and unforgettable deaths.

In a new interview, Perrineau said he was simply doing his job and did not write the Lost storyline that killed them off.

Perrineau did not name whether Michelle Rodriguez or Cynthia Watros is the Lost co-star who still won’t talk to him.

Every so often, we hear a new story from the TV show LOST that either shocks us or seems unsurprising, given the writing and production behind the show. This falls a little more into the shock territory as actor Harold Perrineau (From) revealed that there is an actor from the series who, to this day, refuses to talk to him. And just in case it needs to be said, we're diving into spoilers from a TV show that happened over 20 years ago at this point, so if you don't want to know, this is your warning.

In Season 2 of the show, Perrineau's character Michael Dawson made a return to the group of airplane crash survivors after their attempt to send a rescue boat failed, and his son Walt was kidnapped by mysterious people. During his return, you could tell something was off about him, and in one of the most shocking moments from the season and the series as a whole, Michael ends up shooting Ana Lucia (Michelle Rodriguez) and Libby (Cynthia Watros). Both characters died in that episode and further cemented one of the show's themes: no one is safe.

In an interview with The Independent, Perrineau discusses the moment and his thoughts going into it. But the shocker came after when he revealed that one of the two actresses still doesn't talk to him because of it, saying, "This is really weird to say, but one of the actresses to this day still doesn't talk to me. I'm like, 'I didn't write this! I'm doing what you're doing – I'm doing my job!' Now, would it be fun to guess which it is? Sure! But we're not going to do that, especially when it seems both actresses are doing well. Rodriguez has had a successful film career, including being a founding member of the Fast & Furious franchise as Letty Ortiz, while Watros has had a lengthy TV career, entering her seventh year on General Hospital as Nina Reeves. Seems like both are doing well and should have no reason to be mad after being killed off in Lost two decades later.

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