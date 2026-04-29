Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Boss Team Games, Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, hellraiser

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Releases New Cenobites Diary

Check out the latest developer diary for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival as the developers discuss the Cenobites in this title

Article Summary New Hellraiser: Revival developer diary spotlights the Cenobites, including Chatterer, Butterball, and Female Cenobite.

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games reveal how Hellraiser’s iconic Cenobites are brought to un-life and faced in-game.

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival follows Aidan as he uses the Genesis Configuration to save his girlfriend from Hell.

The single-player Hellraiser survival horror action game launches Fall 2026 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have a new developer diary out now for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, as they discuss the Cenobites this time around. The team looks at those who he surrounds himself with, including Chatterer, Butterball, and the Female Cenobite, as they have been brought to un-life in incredible ways, and how you'll interact with them over time as you go on this hellacious journey. Enjoy the video above discussing their inclusion in the game, as it will be released in Fall of 2026 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival

Experience the infamous horror series like never before with a new chapter ripped straight from the bowels of oblivion. Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival drags players into a twisted nightmare, blending survival horror with a single-player, story-driven action experience. This is survival horror and action elevated to a new, terrifying extreme. Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to help his girlfriend from a hellish abyss. As Aidan, you'll harness the box's infernal abilities to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and the Cenobites. Fail, and your suffering will be legendary, even in Hell. We have such sights to show you…

A Terrifying New Story in the Hellraiser Universe : Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world.

: Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world. Unleash the Power of the Box: Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies.

Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies. Battle for Survival Against Hell's Armies: Take on hell's wretches, deviants, cultists, and its most infernal priests in an unholy war for your immortal soul.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!