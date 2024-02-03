Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, grant gustin, The Flash

The Flash: Grant Gustin Didn't Forget Why Today's Important – Did You?

It's February 3, 2024, Flash fans - did you really think that Grant Gustin would forget? Check out what he had to say about the special day...

Article Summary Grant Gustin marks Feb 3, 2024 - the future date from The Flash's "The Once and Future Flash".

The Flash's tragic future showcased with a lonely Barry and devastated team in S03E19.

Gustin simultaneously celebrates his move into Broadway with "Water for Elephants".

The Flash star honors both on-screen and real-life milestones on this unique date.

In 2017's S03E19: "The Once and Future Flash" (directed by series star Tom Cavanagh and written by Carina Adly MacKenzie), Grant Gustin's Barry Allen heads to the future in an effort to learn Savitar's identity. Instead, what he encountered was a future version of his life where he and a number of those he loves aren't exactly doing too well. Cisco (Carlos Valdes) suffered a major loss at the "hands" of Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) – who now resides in Iron Heights. Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) has a shattered spin, left in a cationic state, and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is weighed down by his depression. And then there's Future Barry (Gustin) – a recluse who haunts S.T.A.R. labs alone. Thankfully, our Barry is able to rally the troops to save Central City before he heads back with a lead from Future Barry on how to solve his Savitar problem. Why are we telling you this? Because in that episode, Barry leaps forward to exactly today – February 3, 2024. And don't think for one second that Gustin was going to forget it – especially now that it's an important date for two reasons.

"Did someone say it's February 3rd 2024….?" Gustin began the caption to his Instagram post, sharing a look at himself behind the scenes and in costume for the episode. "Thanks for reminding me this is a special Flash day. So crazy it ended up being such a big day for me in real life as we move into The Imperial and start our Broadway journey." That's right, it's also the same day that the upcoming Broadway adaptation of Sara Gruen's novel Water for Elephants moves into the Imperial Theater before its March 21st opening night. Why's that important? Because Grant has been busting his butt rehearsing for his role as Jake Jankowski – co-starring alongside Isabelle McCalla, Gregg Edelman, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!