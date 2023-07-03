Posted in: CW, Games, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: crisis, dcu, ezra miller, grant gustin, The Flash

The Flash: Hideo Kojima "Big Fan" of Grant Gustin; Film Complaint

Hideo Kojima is "a big fan of Grant Gustin's version of the drama," and he has one complaint about the Ezra Miller-starring The Flash.

Okay, look. Whatever wording you're most comfortable going with, one thing is pretty crystal clear. Warner Bros. Discovery has a huge mess on its hands when it comes to its Ezra Miller-starring big-screen The Flash effort. It's the level of big-time box-office disappointment that will earn it years of books & documentaries trying to get to the bottom of how & why it all fell apart. And while there is any number of reasons that you can put out on the table that are legit, we've felt from the start that the disrespect shown to Grant Gustin (who portrayed the character for nine seasons over on The CW) and the Arrowverse (and its fans) by not respectfully acknowledging them in the film didn't exactly help the situation. Well, it's nice to know that we're in good company because video game designer, director, producer & writer Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear, Death Stranding) has shared some thoughts on the film – and he's got "Gustin-on-the-brain," too…

"I finally watched 'The Flash.' I am a big fan of Grant Gustin's version of the drama. I was hoping to see more of the STAR Labs crew, but I also enjoyed this film, which is also in the 'Justice League' vein," Kojima wrote in a tweet offering their thoughts on the film. "Speaking of 'The Flash,' the multiverse, like continuity in video games, destroys old-school storytelling. However, that is what they have done well with the plot. It's not a stand-alone film or a prequel, but a brilliant multiverse device for new fans from 'Justice League' and old DC fans from the past. A triumph of planning and casting." But if Kojima did have one problem with the film, it was… well, we won't spoil it. Let's just say that it's a pretty big one when you call your film The Flash.

I finally watched "The Flash." I am a big fan of Grant Gustin's version of the drama. I was hoping to see more of the STAR Labs crew, but I also enjoyed this film, which is also in the Justice League vein. Speaking of The Flash, the multiverse, like continuity in video games,… pic.twitter.com/TzpCpf3c5Z — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

If I had one complaint, it would be the way the flash running fast 🤔 https://t.co/gS1T52Ay25 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

