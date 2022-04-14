The Flash: Robbie Amell Talks [SPOILER]; S08E12 "Death Rises" Promo

With The CW's The Flash taking a break next week but returning on April 27th, fans will have some time to process two major developments. First, Jesse L. Martin is departing as a series regular at the end of the current season (but could make appearances during the ninth season). And then there was the return of Robbie Amell's Ronnie Raymond from the dead this week. Except… well… you know what? Before we show you the promo for next week's episode S08E12 "Death Rises," we have a look at some highlights from Amell's interview with EW about what viewers learned this week. Consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on and we'll meet you on the other side for a deeper dive.

So remember how everyone was bracing themselves for the reunion that Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) was about to have with her previously-deceased husband who was now back as the Black Flame? So it turns out that Barry (Grant Gustin) & Team Flash were right to have their doubts because it wasn't Ronnie or Firestorm. Nope, it turned out to be DC Comics mega-villain Deathstorm with a look that vibed much more with his comic book counterpart. So now with a major "storm" raging across Central City, Amell opens up about not expecting a fully-realized Deathstorm would be his way back to the series, and what's next with the big bad's plans:

So How Much About the "Deathstorm" Plans Did Amell Know About? "I didn't know much at all. I was essentially just told, 'We've got an arc for you.' It sounded like it was going to be the final season because they were unsure about doing another one. I've always wanted to go back but the dates never really worked out, and this just lined up perfectly with some other jobs I was doing. Danielle messaged me, 'I don't know much, but I know this, this, and this.' Then I had a great talk with our showrunner [Eric Wallace] and he described it like, 'It's from one of my favorite graphic novels. It's going to be a four-episode graphic novel with kind of a horror-movie vibe to it. You're going to come in, and you think that Ronnie's back at this point where Caitlin really needs somebody. But you're going to be Deathstorm, and it's just going to be wreaking havoc on everyone.' I was like, 'That sounds great.'"

So What's the Next Step in Deathstorm's Plans? "He's not quite powerful enough yet, so he feeds on pain and anguish and suffering, and that's what he does. He goes out and starts preying on individuals. As an actor, it's just super fun to play, and it's nice to see a little bit of a darker tone on the show, a little different, especially the contrast to the flashback scenes. You definitely don't get that guy coming back. It's going to be bad. It's going to piss off a ton of people. I think the hate tweets will come rolling in. I'm excited about it."

The Flash Season 8 Episode 12 "Death Rises": ALL HANDS ON DECK – With a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) lends a hand to the local authorities, meanwhile Barry (Gustin) gets an assist from Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) who helps to track the mass murderer. Phil Chipera directed the episode with the story by Alex Boyd and teleplay by Arielle McAlpin & Dan Fisk.