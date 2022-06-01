The Flash S08E17 Keep It Dark Images, Director Danielle Panabaker BTS

A few days ago, we shared a preview of what's to come for The CW's Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash when it returns on June 8th as well as the following week's chapter. But now we have an update we're sure you're going to want to check out because along with an overview & promo, we have images from S08E17 "Keep It Dark" (written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi) as well as behind-the-scenes images of series star & episode director Danielle Panabaker in action. Following that, we have the overview for S08E18 "The Man in the Yellow Tie" (airing July 8th, the episode's directed by Marcus Stokes and written by Sam Chalsen). And without giving anything away… "new speedster"?!?

The Flash Season 8 Episode 17 "Keep it Dark" – DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) goes off the grid to look for answers about a new Meta in town. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) pulls out all of the stops at CC Citizen Media, to protect a source and a friend. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 18 "The Man in the Yellow Tie" – WHEN NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS – With a new speedster in town, The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets much more than he bargained for, meanwhile Cecile's (Danielle Nicolet) powers experience a growth spurt allowing her to aid Team Flash on an entirely different level. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Superman and Lois, You, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Eureka), and Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, You, Riverdale).