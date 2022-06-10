The Flash S08E18 Images; S08E19 & Season Finale Overviews Released

Heading into the next episode of The CW's Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash, Team Flash has said goodbye to a beloved teammate and welcomed aboard a new member. That's right, as we saw in S08E17 "Keep It Dark," there's a new speedster in town, Fast Track aka Dr. Meena Dhawan (Kausar Mohammed). A titan in the scientific community who deftly balances her hunger for envelope-pushing scientific experimentation with a strong moral compass, Dr. Dhawan discovered a new way to democratize the gift of super-speed. What does that mean? Finally, all humankind can reap the benefits traditionally only held by meta-humans (what could go wrong?). Now we're getting a chance to see how Dr. Dhawan will factor into the long-running Arrowverse series. Here's a look at the images, overview, and promo for S08E18 "The Man in the Yellow Tie," as well as overviews for S08E19 "Negative, Part One" and S08E20 "Negative, Part Two" (where clearly something happens to Gustin's Barry Allen leading into the season finale):

The Flash Season 8 Episode 18 "The Man in the Yellow Tie" – WHEN NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS – With a new speedster in town, The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets much more than he bargained for, meanwhile Cecile's (Danielle Nicolet) powers experience a growth spurt allowing her to aid Team Flash on an entirely different level. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 19 "Negative, Part One": TEAM FLASH BANDS TOGETHER – The Flash (Grant Gustin) and the team are in for the fight of their lives, meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) discovers the cause of her time sickness. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza. The Flash Season 8 Episode 19 "Negative, Part Two": SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Superman and Lois, You, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Eureka), and Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, You, Riverdale).