The Flash Season 7 E14 Preview: Is Ultraviolet Beyond Redemption?

In our last preview for this week's episode of The CW's The Flash, we learned that Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) are off the grid and Frost (Danielle Panabaker, who also directs) is radio silent. Which would be a good thing for everybody involved if it was a nice, quiet, uneventful day in Central City. Except Ultraviolet (Alexa Barajas) is back in a very big and very bad way- and Allegra (Kayla Compton) thinks she can get through to her cousin to convince her to change her way. But as you're about to see in the following clip, not everyone is interested in rehabilitating the villain.

Here's a look at the latest preview for Tuesday night's episode of The CW's The Flash, "Rayo de Luz":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 7 Episode 14 | Caitlin And Chester Want To Save Esperanza Scene | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTbCHhHdF5M)

Now here's a look back at the mix of episode and behind-the-scenes images that were released, as well as an episode overview and official promo:

The Flash Season 7, Episode 14 "Rayo de Luz": DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – When Ultraviolet (guest star Alexa Barajas) returns to Central City, Allegra (Kayla Compton) is determined to find her cousin and change her heart, Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) finds evidence that Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) may not be the good cop she appears to be. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode with story by Jess Carson and teleplay by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash 7×14 Promo "Rayo de Luz" (HD) Season 7 Episode 14 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uykBYQeWSzU)

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

