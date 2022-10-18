The Flash Season 8 Deleted Scene: Cecile's Ready to Hit The Streets

With production currently underway on the ninth and final season of the long-running Arrowverse series, fans of the Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starrer are getting their opportunity to own a piece of The Scarlet Speedster. Beginning today, The Flash: The Complete Eighth Season arrives on Blu-ray and DVD, bringing with it all 20 episodes as well as never-before-seen bonus content (including deleted scenes and a gag reel). In addition, the season is also available to own on Digital, but before we get to the details on all of that? Here's a look at a deleted scene from the eighth season that offers a better sense of what you can expect.

The Flash also stars Danielle Nicolet (Central Intelligence), Kayla Compton (Making Moves), Brandon McKnight (The Shape of Water), and Jesse L. Martin (Law & Order). In the following deleted scene from S08E18 "The Man in the Yellow Tie," Cecile (Nicolet) looks ready to take her amped-up powers out for a test drive, but Allegra (Compton) and Chester (McKnight) aren't so sure that's a good idea:

After defeating Godspeed with the help of his speedster children from the future, Bart and Nora, Barry Allen, aka The Flash, is back to face new challenges. With the help of Team Flash at STAR Labs, including Caitlin Snow, Frost, Allegra Garcia, and Chester P. Runk, along with his family, The Flash will face villains old and new in Central City. The season begins with an epic five-episode event, "Armageddon," featuring crossover characters from across the Arrowverse.

Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Z Nation, Eureka), Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, Riverdale, Black Lightning, Supergirl) and Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (Bella and the Bulldogs), and Sam Chalsen (Sleepy Hollow).

What You Need to Know About The Flash: The Complete Eighth Season

So here's the intel that you need to know about owning The Flash: The Complete Eighth Season:

Pricing? The season set is priced at $29.98 SRP for the DVD ($39.99 in Canada) and $39.99 for the Blu-ray ($44.98 in Canada), with a Digital copy included in the U.S. In addition, the season is also available to own on Digital via select digital retailers.

Cool Special Features? Of course! We have deleted scenes (exclusive to Blu-ray & DVD), a gag/blooper reel (exclusive to Blu-ray & DVD); and the featurettes "The DC Heroes: Path to Glory" and "The Flash: Standing the Test of Time."

So What About Digital? The season set is currently available to own on Digital. Digital purchase allows you to instantly stream and download to watch anywhere and anytime on your favorite devices. Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu are just some of the retailers offering the season so download wisely!