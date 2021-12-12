The Flash Season 8: Will Mika Abdalla's New Role Be "Legion"-dary?

As the final endgame between Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne aka Reverse Flash and Grant Gustin's Barry Allen aka The Flash nears (with Katherine McNamara's Mia Queen aka Green Arrow playing a major role), the folks behind The CW's The Flash are already back to looking beyond the finale of "Armageddon" and towards the future. But could that future be the 30th and 31st centuries? Heading into the weekend, the news hit that Mika Abdalla (Project Mc², Sex Appeal) would be joining the current season in the role of Tinya Wazzo. According to the description released, Abdalla's reluctant meta-teenager's life is turned upside down after years of successfully hiding in plain sight when she becomes the subject of Iris West-Allen's (Candice Patton) latest investigation for CC Citizen Media. Soon, Wazzo is thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed—one that will change her life forever. So why is this sending up a red flag? Because while Abdalla's Wazzo has no superhero designation at this time, the character has quite a history on the DC Comics side. There, Wazzo is known as Phantom Girl (and also Apparition, depending on where you are with DC's 183 timeline reboots and readjustments), a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes from the far-flung future we referenced earlier. Again, there's nothing on the Arrowverse side to signal the debut of the Legion any time soon, but it's definitely something worth staying tuned over.

With only one chapter to go, here's a look at the promo and episode overview for The CW's The Flash "Armageddon, Part 5":

The Flash Season 8 Episode 5 "Armageddon, Part 5": THE EXCITING CONCLUSION TO THE FIVE PART ARMAGEDDON EVENT BRINGS THE RETURN OF MIA QUEEN – The conclusion to Armageddon presents an opportunity for The Flash (Grant Gustin) to end his lifelong battle with Reverse-Flash (guest star Tom Cavanagh) for good, but the payoff could be too much for Barry and team to handle. Meanwhile, Mia Queen (guest star Katherine McNamara) drops in from the future looking to save a lost loved one, and she won't let anything stand in her way. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kristen Kim.

Joining Team Flash for the five-part event is Brandon Routh's Ray Palmer aka The Atom, Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman, Cress Williams's Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh's Alex Danvers aka Sentinel, Kat McNamara's Mia Queen aka Green Arrow, Osric Chau's Ryan Choi aka The Atom, Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash & Neal McDonough's Damien Darhk.

