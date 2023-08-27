Posted in: CW, DVD/Blu-ray, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: arrowverse, deleted scene, season 9, The Flash

The Flash Season 9 Exclusive Deleted Scene: Allegra Shares The Truth

With The Flash Season 9 hitting Blu-ray on August 29th, an exclusive deleted scene sees Kayla Compton's Allegra embracing her identity.

Though the final chapter on the "Arrowverse" universe may have been written when The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash ran its last mile back in May with "A New World, Part Four: Finale," Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is giving fans a chance to own Barry Allen's (Gustin) final run this Tuesday, August 29th, on Blu-ray with The Flash: The Ninth and Final Season (with The Flash: The Complete Series on Blu-ray also set to release that day). But just in case you need a little convincing, Bleeding Cool has an exclusive deleted scene to pass along that finds Kayla Compton's Allegra Garcia taking to Iris's (Patton) Citizentopia Podcast with Iris West-Allen to reveal to the world their metahuman identity & membership in Team Flash.

Along with the entire ninth season, The Flash: The Ninth and Final Season also includes a featurette ("The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlett Speedster"), deleted scenes, a gag reel, and more. Now, here's a look at that deleted scene – courtesy of the fine folks over at Warner Bros. Home Entertainment:

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week after their epic battle, and Barry Allen, aka The Flash, and Iris West-Allen are reconnecting and growing closer than ever. When a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City, led by a powerful and unknown new threat, The Flash and his team, including Meta-Empath Cecile Horton, the light-powered meta, Allegra Garcia, brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine, must once again defy the odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. In their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

The Flash stars Grant Gustin (Arrow, Glee), Candice Patton (The Game), Danielle Panabaker (Sky High, Friday the 13th), Danielle Nicolet (Central Intelligence), Kayla Compton (Making Moves), Brandon McKnight (The Shape of Water), and Jon Cor (Shadowhunters). Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Z Nation, Eureka), Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, Riverdale, Black Lightning, Supergirl), Jonathan Butler, and Sam Chalsen (Sleepy Hollow).

