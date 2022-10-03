The Flash Season 9: Patton on #WestAllen "Legacy," Guest Stars & More

After checking in with both Grant Gustin and Danielle Panabaker last week, we're kicking off a new week with some thoughts Candice Patton had to share over the weekend regarding the ninth & final season of The CW's The Flash. Over the weekend, TVLine had a chance to speak with Patton, who admitted, "I don't know a lot" regarding specifics on the ninth season. "But I think it's going be very Barry and Iris-heavy, obviously, to send them off in a way that will please the fans. They have a legacy to fulfill," Patton continued," so hopefully, we'll get to that. I'm eager to see [what happens], as well." Here's a look at what else Patton had to share two episodes into production on the abbreviated 13-episode final run:

What The Flash Star Candice Patton Had to Share About Season 9

#WestAllen Fans Will See Barry & Iris… Wait For It… Actually Spending Time Together: "It's a lot of Barry and Iris. They're not going to be separated. They are together, and they are figuring it out as a team. I feel like they're a strong superhero team this season."

So When Patton Says "Legacy," Is She Talking "Family Legacy"? "That's what I'm hinting at. I feel like at some point, we have to set up what we've already established is going to happen in the future. I can't say for sure [that will happen], but hopefully, we get that. That's something that I would like to see for the fans."

Patton Hopes to See Some Fan Favorite "Heavy Hitters" Return: "The thing I take away from the show a lot of times is that our guest stars really make the show. Obviously, Grant [Gustin] and I and all the other actors are the staples, but I think what makes our show so special is that we've had so many incredible guest stars that fans have connected with, and I really hope to see some of the fan favorites come back."

As for how it feels filming a season you know will be your last, Patton reveals that "the emotions haven't really hit me yet" and that "it feels like any other season." For now, everyone is living in the here-and-now. "I think everyone just has a deeper sense of gratitude, so every day feels a little more fun," Patton shared. "I think we're more present, and we're enjoying the moments a little more because we know they're not going to happen every year."