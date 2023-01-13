The Flash Season 9 Trailer: Can Barry & Iris Control Their Fate? With the Arrowverse series' ninth & final season set to start on February 8th, here's a look at an official trailer for The CW's The Flash.

So here's what we know about what's ahead for The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash. Next month, the final remaining Arrowverse series will kick off its 13-episode ninth & final season with an impressive line-up of additions to the cast. So far, we have Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), and Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow) confirmed (not accounting for any last-minute or surprise appearances). And now, we're getting a look at an extended version of the previously-released "Final Run" teaser. And it does an excellent job teasing the problems Barry's (Gustin) "map book" appears to cause between him and Iris (Patton). In addition, we get some better looks at the season's villains as well as an interesting scene or two that could be hinting at the return of a certain "emerald archer" (or maybe "spectral friend"?).

With the final run beginning February 8th, here's the extended trailer for the ninth & final season of The CW's The Flash (courtesy of the fine folks at CW18 Milwaukee):

The Flash Season 9 Official Overview

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

