The Flash Series Finale Trailer; Superman & Lois As Arrowverse Savior? The Flash Showrunner Eric Wallace on Superman & Lois bringing over Arrowverse vibes if there's a Season 4; The Flash series finale trailer.

With the series finale of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash set to hit our screens next week, it's the end of an era for both the long-running series and the decade-plus-old Arrowverse. Well… maybe not so much with the Arrowverse, if series showrunner Eric Wallace has his way. In the following interview with EW, Wallace explains that while the series finale "wrapped up a lot of things," he never intended to write an ending to the Arrowverse. In fact, Wallace shares that he's going to be hitting up Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing pretty soon about finding a way to cross some dimensional barriers so some Arrowverse folks can come to visit.

Wallace Wrapped Up "The Flash" – But Not The Arrowverse: "I still am hopeful that the Arrowverse is not over. I've approached it as 'The Flash' is over, and I want to make the best 'Flash' series finale as possible. On the other side, of course, there's no 'Batwoman.' There's no 'Legends.' There's no 'Black Lightning.' There's no 'Arrow' or 'Supergirl. 'It is very strange. All of the shows that were on Earth-Prime, they're all going away. So what does that mean? I don't know."

Wallace Plans on Making His "Arrowverse" Pitch Over Lunch with Helbing…: "I'm going to have lunch with [Superman & Lois showrunner] Todd [Helbing] in the next couple weeks. And I'm going to tell him, 'If you get a fourth season, you've got to sneak some Arrowverse in there. You are now carrying the torch.'"

…And Helbing Sounds Open To It – If Season 4 Happens, That Is: "I will say this, it sure is a lot easier now that the other shows aren't on the air, people's schedules are a lot easier to work around, so … maybe. I would love to bring Grant on, and I think it would be a lot of fun to have Candice [Patton]'s Iris with [Elizabeth Tulloch's] Lois Lane. So we'll see."

For Wallace, It Was About Giving Arrowverse Fans a Sense of Hope for the Future: "I've wrapped up a lot of things in the series finale, and it ends on a very hopeful note that shows you how the future of the Arrowverse could continue in some way, shape, or form. It hopefully gives people closure, but also some hope for the future, because otherwise, it's very sad to think that there's no more crossovers, that there won't be an Arrowverse after May 24. That saddens me because I love it so much, and it was such a big part of not just my life but a whole fan base's life."

The Flash Series Finale "A New World, Part Four" Preview

The Flash Season 9 Episode 13 "A New World, Part Four": THE FINAL RUN – The Flash (Grant Gustin), the fastest man alive, is tasked with his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City… one last time. The episode was written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen and directed by Vanessa Parise.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).