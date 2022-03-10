The Flash Showrunner: S08 Finale Written as Season or Series Finale

This week, we've been looking ahead to what the future may or may not have in store for The CW's The Flash as it speeds back into its eighth season and possibly a ninth season (though no decision as of this writing). What we do know is that showrunner Eric Wallace, series star Danielle Panabaker, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz are all set to direct episodes this season- just one of the topics Wallace discussed with EW. Also, Wallace explains why this will be an "intense" season for Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) & Team Flash, and why the finale is being written (which it was at the time of the interview) as both a season and series finale.

One Word to Describe Season 8's Next Graphic Novel? "Intense": "I would say tonally very intense, perhaps one of the most intense seasons we've had in a while, I would say. The first couple of episodes after 'Armageddon,' one of which you just saw, are designed to be interludes that are a little lighter, and they're designed that way on purpose because when the next Graphic Novel of this season starts in a few more episodes, it's going to get very hardcore for Team Flash. We have a lot of things to explore emotionally, especially in Barry and Iris' [Candice Patton] relationship with Iris' time sickness; with Caitlin's [Danielle Panabaker] decision to start dating again that we introduced in 'Armageddon.' Also, Chester [Brandon McKnight] and Allegra [Kayla Compton], we saw them kissing in the future. What does it mean? Do we have to explore a little bit of that this season and how do they eventually get there? Do they get there? Is something standing in the way of them getting there? So it does get very emotionally intense, especially in the middle of season 8, very much so."

Wallace Writing for Both Season 8 End & Season 9 Return- But Wallace Has Known What the Ending Was "For a Few Years Now": "I have to do both. I've known what the ending was for a few years now. We're coming to the end of a three-year master plan that I've had with the show at seasons 6, 7, and 8. But the actual ending-ending, I have to write two endings, because I don't know what the future holds. I know what I'm hoping for. I'm very hopeful there is a season 9, but I have to make sure I have closure on all of the character arcs depending on which way it goes. But then I also have to film a tag or a teaser that potentially sets up another year. So it's a challenge, but it's one that we love doing as writers. It's made it even more interesting and more intense, but I think it's going to be worth it.

Wallace on Directing "The Weird Episode": Noting that they, Lotz, and Panabaker were directing their "interlude" episodes in a row, Wallace had this to say about the chapter they're pending: "I think I gave myself what I would call quote-unquote, "the weird episode." And it's really funny because I wasn't supposed to direct this weird one. I was actually supposed to do the one before it, which is more emotional and more kind of not traditional, but more of what you would expect from The Flash week to week. And because of scheduling and because of the holidays and all these types of things, it started to become very clear that, "Oh, I'm going to have to do the weird one. All right. Let's embrace that." So I just embraced it and it was really good to kind of work with the two writers of the episode. I wanted to make sure that for once I was not directing an episode I had written. I wanted to have the same experience that a guest director would have coming to the show."

The Flash Season 8 Episode 7 "Lockdown": SIT TIGHT–When a criminal invades the CCPD, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) must trust and rely on each other if they are going to make it out safely. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns a valuable lesson while out with Snow and Mark (guest star Jon Cor). The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Christina M. Walker.