The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion: HBO Max Dropping Special Early

Fans of the classic sitcom who've been counting down the days until HBO Max's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion special airs just found their wait cut down dramatically, with the streaming service announcing that the reunion will premiere at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET today, Wednesday, November 18 (a day earlier than its announced Thursday, November 19 drop)- and will include a live-tweet party with members of the cast.

Series star Will Smith joins Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff for a family reunion on the Banks' home set for a look back at the groundbreaking show. Taped on the 30th anniversary of the original series premiere date, one of the biggest highlights of the special is Smith sitting down with Janet Hubert (who originated the role of Aunt Viv) for the first time in 27 years for an emotional reunion and a candid conversation.

Produced by Westbrook Media, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion is set to be a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and a look at the cultural impact the series has had since its debut 30 years ago. HBO Max is the exclusive home of the full original series library in the US, debuting on the platform when it launched in May with the series' six-season, 148 episode run.

30 years later, we're bringing the Banks family back together! Join Will and Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff, for a funny and heartfelt night full of music and dancing in honor of the show that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes.

Marcus Raboy (Laugh Aid, Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?) directs the special, which is executive produced by Rikki Hughes, who also serves as showrunner, as well as Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser, James Lassiter, and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media. Raphael Saadiq serves as executive music producer.