The Gentlemen Official Trailer: Can Eddie Beat Them at Their Own Game?

Arriving on Netflix on March 7th, here's the trailer for Miramax TV & Guy Ritchie's Theo James' (The White Lotus)-starring The Gentlemen.

Eddie Horniman must navigate and control a surprise weed empire inheritance.

Trailer release offers an extended look at the criminal universe and cast ensemble.

Ritchie embraces long-form storytelling, hinting at future TV projects.

Set within the original film's universe, Netflix, Miramax TV & Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen shines the spotlight on Theo James' (The White Lotus) Eddie Horniman, who has inherited his father's sizeable estate – only to discover that it's sitting atop a weed empire. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation before others do? And what happens when he starts… liking it? Those are some very big questions that Ritchie will tackle on March 7th, when the series hits streaming screens. And now, we have a look at the official trailer (waiting for you above) – as well as some thoughts from Ritchie about making the move to series television.

"You're allowed to tell a lot of story, [which] lends itself to my creative disposition," Ritchie shared with Empire recently, explaining why he found the transition from the big screen to the small screen a smooth one. "A lot of it I just write on the day according to who's there and what feels organic, spontaneous, and fun." With that extra time, Ritchie was able to offer viewers another unique cast of characters they won't soon forget. "Once you've created them, you feel as though you can roll around in them and enjoy them for a bit longer, rather than just wrapping them up tidily in two hours," Ritchie added. "I like the world of long-form, so I think I will be doing a couple of other things in TV."

James, Kaya Scodelario & Ray Winstone are joined by Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley's Lover), Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Chanel Cresswell (This is England), Michael Vu, Max Beesley (Hijack), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie Antoinette), Harry Goodwins (In His Hands: The Emergence), Dar Salim (The Covenant), Pearce Quigley (Detectorists), Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick).

Having co-written the pilot script with Matthew Read, Ritchie is set to direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer on the project, which is set to be produced by Miramax TV alongside UK's Moonage Pictures. Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Bill Block also executive produce (who also served as producers on the movie), with Marc Helwig executive producing for Miramax TV; and Will Gould and Read producing for Moonage. "The world of 'The Gentlemen' is a little bit of me," Ritchie said in a statement when news of the series was first announced back in 2020. "I'm thrilled that with Netflix, Miramax, and Moonage, we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again. We're looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast."

