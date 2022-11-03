The Gentlemen: Theo James Tapped to Lead Guy Ritchie, Netflix Series

Nearly two years ago to the date, it was announced that Guy Ritchie's Matthew McConaughey-starring film The Gentlemen would be making the move from the big screen to small screens everywhere courtesy of Miramax TV. Now, we're learning that Theo James (The White Lotus) has been tapped to lead the Netflix series (with production getting underway in London next week). The streaming series will focus on James' Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father's sizeable estate only to discover that it's sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?

Having co-written the pilot script with Matthew Read, Ritchie is set to direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer on the project, which is set to be produced by Miramax TV alongside UK's Moonage Pictures. Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Bill Block also executive produce (who also served as producers on the movie), with Marc Helwig executive producing for Miramax TV; and Will Gould and Matthew Read producing for Moonage. "Miramax Television is thrilled to break new creative ground in our partnership with Guy Ritchie on 'The Gentlemen,'" said Helwig when the news of the project was first announced in 2020. "One of the most distinctive and prolific filmmakers working today and someone whose creativity I have admired for many years, we couldn't be more excited to bring the cinematic journey of 'The Gentlemen' forth into the realm of global premium television."

Featuring an all-star cast, The Gentlemen stars Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, alongside Charlie Hunnam (Pacific Rim, Sons of Anarchy), Golden Globe nominee Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey, Good Behavior), Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell (The Lobster, In Bruges), Henry Golding (A Simple Favor, Crazy Rich Asians), Golden Globe winner Hugh Grant (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Love Actually), Jeremy Strong (Succession, Molly's Game), and Eddie Marsan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Atomic Blonde).