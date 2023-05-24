The Great North Season 3 Finale Review: A Prom To Never Forget FOX's The Great North ended its third season with a two-part finale that effortlessly produces hilarious and compelling moments.

FOX's The Great North ended its third season with a fantastic two-part finale that encapsulated what has made this series so great. In "For Whom The Smell Tolls Part 1," Judy (Jenny Slate) and Kima (Ariel Tweto) worry they won't find their perfect dates for Prom. The rest of the family investigates a weird smell wafting through town. And in "For Whom The Smell Tolls Part 2," It's a day of reckoning for Lone Moose as Beef (Nick Offerman) and a group of townspeople attempt to rescue all the prom-goers from a flood of terrible meat waste. Some minor spoilers may be ahead, so consider this your fair warning before reading any further…

The Great North perfectly united the prom and meat stories in both episodes. There was a fun journey through the hilariously realistic preparation for prom and an equally hilarious investigation into the origin of the smell. The character choices and dialogue reflected how much care these characters have for Lone Moose and one another. The details, like the Swedish pop song "16 Moments", were so funny, and they stick with you in the best way. Judy and Kima display a beautiful friendship that is explored even more in this finale. What I appreciated was expanding their prom dating pool. Kima's mom brought them to ask boys from the nearby Lone Moose reservation to prom. This brought in more indigenous voices and showed audiences the potential conflicts that could arrive as they chose dates.

Often other animated shows, or even those not animated, will play along with a "girls fighting" narrative that uses conflict to pit teenage girls against one another. There are no attempts to go down that road in The Great North, and I love that. What's fantastic about the search happening alongside everything is Moon's constant presence as the child amongst adults, who seems to be the one asking all the right questions. A great dialogue happens during these scenes as the group moves from place to place, asking about the smell.

The Great North does a good job of inserting important points regarding climate change and human greed's effect on the town and the younger generation. Even with all of this happening, the level of comedic brilliance is not lacking one bit. The writing is fantastic; it gives so much to the characters and how they interpret what's happening in front of them. Beef may struggle at times with what he comes to realize about the blueprints in part two, but everything is openly discussed, and ancestor's wrongs are acknowledged.

In my two-part interview with the creators, they mention the series, at times, feels like a utopia. This may be the case, but it doesn't detract from how much this finale and the series introduce many important points and lessons to the audience. But what's nice is how things aren't thrown in your face; they're introduced and left open to dissect and discuss afterward. I also love how Cripin and Ham's (Paul Rust) time winning king and king at the prom was never a big deal. The main star became the rotting meat in the middle of the floor, and that's hilarious. Some true equality and representation right there. This was a great rollercoaster of a two-part finale, and looking toward the future for The Great North looks bright!

The Great North Season 3 Episodes 21 & 22 Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 FOX's The Great North S03E21 & S03E22, "For Whom The Smell Tolls," was a two-part finale that truly captured the best parts of the series and unraveled a compelling and hilarious story. From gorgeous animation to expertly written comedic dialogue, this animated series promised a bright future ahead with this season finale. Credits Network FOX

