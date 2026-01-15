Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party: Our S02E02 Preview (Niecy Nash-Betts Guest-Stars)

Niecy Nash-Betts guest-stars in tonight's episode of NBC's The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 2: "Adrian Gallo." Here's our updated preview!

Article Summary Niecy Nash-Betts guest-stars in The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 2: "Adrian Gallo" on NBC.

The team hunts serial killer Adrian Gallo, known for preserving his victims in acrylic resin.

Bex teams up with a detective from Gallo’s past for this high-stakes and suspenseful installment.

Directed by Thor Freudenthal and written by Vinny Ferris & Rebecca Bellotto for an edge-of-your-seat episode.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the second season of NBC and co-showrunners JJ Bailey & Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party. Nornally, we would offer some kind of quick overview with an opinion or two about why you should check out the episode tonight (and our preview below). But for S02E02: "Adrian Gallo," the only thing you need to know is that Niecy Nash-Betts (All's Fair, Grotesquerie) is the guest star. Since Nash-Betts is fantastic in everything she stars in, tonight's episode is a no-brainer on top of all of the other reasons why tonight's episode would be a no-brainer. With that in mind, check out what's on tap for tonight:

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 2: "Adrian Gallo" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 2: "Adrian Gallo" – The team must hunt down Adrian Gallo, a serial killer who preserved his victims in acrylic resin; with such a complicated and dangerous escapee on the loose, Bex works alongside a detective from Adrian's past. Directed by Thor Freudenthal and written by Vinny Ferris and Rebecca Bellotto.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

