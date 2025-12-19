Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party Season 2 Teaser: Are The Hunters Now The Prey?

A new teaser for NBC and co-showrunners JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party Season 2 dials up the danger.

Article Summary The Hunting Party Season 2 teaser promises more danger and intense twists for the NBC crime thriller.

Melissa Roxburgh returns as Bex, leading her team against a new wave of deadly serial killers on the loose.

Fresh footage spotlights guest stars like Niecy Nash-Betts, Eric McCormack, and Kelsey Grammer.

The teaser raises questions: are Bex and her hunters still in control, or have they become the hunted?

With less than a month to go until NBC and co-showrunners JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party returns for its second season, we're getting another look at what's to come that builds nicely on what we learned from the official trailer. Along with looks at guest stars Niecy Nash-Betts (All's Fair, Grotesquerie), Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, Perception), Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), and others, the newest teaser that was released earlier today focuses even more on the next round of serial killers that Bex (Roxburgh) and her team will be hunting – or are they the ones being hunted?

Here's a look at the newest teaser for the NBC series, set to return for its second season on Thursday, January 8th:

And here's a look back at the first-look images that were released, along with the official overview and Season 2 key art poster:

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

