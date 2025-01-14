Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Melissa Roxburgh, the hunting party

The Hunting Party Series Premiere Moved Up to This Sunday: New Preview

The premiere of NBC's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party has moved to Sunday, January 19 (following an NFL divisional playoff game).

When we last previewed NBC's upcoming Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party, we were talking about how its a show with a premise that grabs you right from the start. When a mysterious explosion at a secret prison known as the Pit results in the nation's most violent serial killers escaping, former profiler Rebecca Henderson (Roxburgh) is pulled back into a deadly game of cat and mouse. Alongside a team of soldiers, spies, and special agents, she has no choice but to track down and recapture these dangerous criminals… before they kill again. But is there more to the Pit than they've been told – something that could prove deadlier than the killers that they're tracking?

How could you not want to check that out? Well, you're going to get your chance much sooner than originally planned. Along with releasing some new images from the opening episode ("Richard Harris"), NBC confirmed that the Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring would be premiering this Sunday, January 19th (and not on Feb. 3rd, as originally planned), at 7 pm ET/PT (and next day on Peacock). The series debut is scheduled to follow the NFL divisional playoff game (3 pm ET) between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams game and NBC Nightly News (6:30 pm ET), depending upon the length of the game. A repeat of the premiere episode will run on Monday, February 3rd, at 10 pm (with new episodes continuing on Monday, Feb. 10th).

The Hunting Party: An Official Overview:

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison…

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Keto Shimizu is the writer and executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

