The Hunting Wives: May Cobb Novel Gets 8-Episode STARZ Series Adapt

STARZ has ordered a series adaptation of May Cobb's bestselling thriller The Hunting Wives, featuring a murderous women's hunting club.

STARZ has green-lit an eight-episode season of The Hunting Wives, an addictive, twisty thriller centered on unforgettable female characters. Who hunt. Almost certainly with guns. And probably other weapons. Look, they're called "The Hunting Wives," not "The Pacifist Wives." This is a Hollywood show, after all. What Hollywood genre piece has ever had "pacifist" in its title? And honestly? How many episodes of something like that would you really watch?

According to the overview of Cobb's bestseller, "The Hunting Wives share more than target practice, martinis, and bad behavior in this novel of obsession, seduction, and murder. Sophie O'Neill left behind an envy-inspiring career and the stressful, competitive life of big-city Chicago to settle down with her husband and young son in a small Texas town. It seems like the perfect life with a beautiful home in an idyllic rural community. But Sophie soon realizes that life is now too quiet, and she's feeling bored and restless." The overview continues, "Then she meets Margot Banks, an alluring socialite who is part of an elite clique secretly known as the Hunting Wives. Sophie finds herself completely drawn to Margot and swept into her mysterious world of late-night target practice and dangerous partying. As Sophie's curiosity gives way to full-blown obsession, she slips farther away from the safety of her family and deeper into this nest of vipers. When the body of a teenage girl is discovered in the woods where the Hunting Wives meet, Sophie finds herself in the middle of a murder investigation and her life spiraling out of control."

Based on the novel by May Cobb, who will also serve as executive producer, The Hunting Wives tells the story of Sophie O'Neil and her family's move from the East Coast to deep red East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo Banks' irresistible charms (are there ever charms that are resistible in these stories?) – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder, which is business as usual for Texas, really. The Hunting Wives is executive produced by Rebecca Cutter (Hightown), who will write and serve as showrunner, and Erwin Stoff (The Serpent Queen, The Matrix, Edge of Tomorrow, Julia) for 3 Arts Entertainment. "'The Hunting Wives' is a juicy, suspenseful, and sultry thrill-ride," said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. "We're excited to continue to work with Rebecca and Erwin on this propulsive series that perfectly complements STARZ's slate of edgy, female-forward premium content."

Alex Alberts, Director of Original Programming, Tara Roy, Director of Original Programming, and Christina Jokanovich, Senior Vice President of Original Programming, are the executives overseeing The Hunting Wives for STARZ, and Scott Herbst and Courtney Mock are overseeing for Lionsgate Television. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment. It's probably too soon to hope for a The Hunting Wives-Power crossover, but if STARZ knows what their audience really wants, they should seriously be considering this.

