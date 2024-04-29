Posted in: Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Audiobook, light novels, manga, the time i got reincarnated as a slime, Weathering with You, Yen Audio, Yen On, Yen Press

Yen Audio to Produce Two Audiobooks from Fan Favourite Series

Yen Audio has announced it will produce audiobook adaptations of fan favourite anime Weathering with You and I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Article Summary Yen Audio to adapt "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" as an audiobook.

"Weathering With You" novel by Makoto Shinkai joins Yen Audio's lineup.

Both titles are set to launch in audiobook format in October 2024.

Details on voice casts for adaptations to be unveiled in the future.

Yen Audio has announced upcoming audiobook adaptations of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Weathering With You. These iconic Yen On properties are a welcome addition to the ever-expanding Yen Audio catalog, one which has been known to feature hit anime tie-in properties, such as Solo Leveling, as well as celebrated works of Japanese fiction, such as The Miracles of the Namiya General Store.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Story by Fuse

Lonely thirty-seven-year-old Satoru Mikami is stuck in a dead-end job, unhappy with his mundane life, but after dying at the hands of a robber, he awakens to a fresh start in a fantasy realm…as a slime monster! As he acclimates to his goopy new existence, his exploits with the other monsters set off a chain of events that will change his new world forever!

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of our generation's most beloved isekai stories, known for raising slimes from a simple RPG staple to the heights of mainstream popularity and trailblazing the way for other kingdom-building fantasies. Thanks to this new audiobook release, readers can now listen along as Rimuru builds his nation of monsters. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has also started its third anime season in Spring 2024, increasing the fans' attention toward the series even further.

Weathering With You

Story by Makoto Shinkai

Longing to escape his island home, a boy named Hodaka runs away during his first summer of high school to find a new life in Tokyo. As rain falls for days on end and Hodaka struggles to adjust, he meets a girl named Hina who holds a mysterious power: With a single prayer, she can part the clouds and bring back the sun. But her power comes at a price, and as the weather spirals further and further out of control, they must choose what future they truly want for themselves. Written concurrently with production of the 2019 film Weathering With You, this novel comes straight from director Makoto Shinkai, the mind behind 2016's hit your name.!

Weathering With You is an award-winning romance fantasy novel by the renowned Makoto Shinkai, Japan's most celebrated creator of animated films since Hayao Miyazaki. The 2019 anime film of the same name has since exceeded $190 million USD in box office revenue, ranking #1 in its opening weekend. It is arguably Shinkai's second most popular property next to your name.

Yen Audio is the audiobook division of Yen Press and will be debuting these audiobooks in October 2024; the voice cast will be announced at a later date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!