The Last of Us: Bella Ramsey Talks Season Two, GOT Lessons & More

Bella Ramsey is becoming one of the biggest rising stars in Hollywood. Not only did they score a megahit in their brief time as the young leader Lyanna Mormont in the HBO series Game of Thrones, but their follow-up was the HBO adaptation of Naughty Dog's popular videogame franchise The Last of Us as the female youth lead Ellie Williams opposite Pedro Pascal's Joel Miller. At the time of Ramsey's debut on the George R. R. Martin-inspired high fantasy series, Lyanna first appeared in season six, long after it was established with its base. The actor opened up to LAD Bible about how their parents shielded them as much as possible with minimum publicity access and how it carried over to the Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann series – which is set to start production on its second season this February.

"I actually think that my journey through the industry has been done in a way that I'm really pleased about. Like, I think we chose the right route in terms of when 'Game of Thrones,' everything started coming out," Ramsey said. "We chose the route of doing absolutely nothing, do like no interviews, give no personal information. It was so terrifying. My parents were so terrified that we just sort of kept everything very private, barely did any interviews, like three phone call interviews. And I'm really proud of that. And I'm really glad that I was up until 'The Last of Us,' like I was fairly anonymous, even though I've done like, other work. That was pretty lovely. So I think that I'm pretty pleased with how it's gone."

Ramsey's Lyanna was one of the most popular characters through the three seasons of GOT. They even got a badass death in the season eight episode "The Last of the Starks," taking out one of the giant wights before getting crushed to death and later resurrected by the Night King. In TLOU, Ramsey's Ellie faced the harsh reality of growing up in the apocalypse while trying to harbor a secret that she's immune to the cordyceps pandemic that's largely rendered the population into blood-thirsty mutating rage zombies.

As far as prepping to film TLOU season two with the SAG-AFTRA strike over, "I know that that's like the big fear that all of us working on the show, and probably the rest of the world have, is that season two isn't gonna be as good as season one," they said. "But I have a lot of faith in the creators. And I think they're spectacular. So I think I think we're going to do great, I think we will top it." For more, including Ramsey talking about their role in the BBC drama Time, their initial concerns going in TLOU, and why they want to play DC's The Joker, you can check out the interview here.

