Time Series 2: BBC Previews Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey Prison Drama

Time Series 2 features Jodie Whittaker & Bella Ramsey in their first major roles since Doctor Who and The Last of Us - set as prison inmates.

BBC's Time, the critically-acclaimed prison drama, is returning for a second series, this time set in a women's prison and starring Jodie Whittaker and Bella Ramsey in their first major roles since the end of Whittaker's run on Doctor Who and Ramsay becoming a star on the first season of HBO's The Last of Us. The three-part series is written by multi-award-winning writers Jimmy McGovern and Helen Black and is directed by Andrea Harkin. You might be surprised to know this series won't be all rainbows and unicorns.

The BBC and BritBox North America have released a selection of new images from Series Two of the multi-award-winning hit drama produced by BBC Studios' Drama Unit. The brand new pictures show Whittaker as Orla, Tamara Lawrance as Abi, Ramsey as Kelsey, seen in the late stages of her pregnancy, Siobhan Finneran as prison chaplain Marie-Louise and Sophie Willan as inmate Maeve Riley. As announced, the three-part series is written by multi-award winning Jimmy McGovern (Broken, Cracker, The Street) and Helen Black, writer of the BAFTA-nominated Life and Death in the Warehouse, and is directed by Andrea Harkin (The Confessions of Frannie Langton, The Trial Of Christine Keeler).

The second series is a BBC Studios Drama production for the BBC, in co-production with BritBox North America. Additional funding and support come from the Liverpool Film Office through its Liverpool City Region Production Fund. Filming took place in and around Liverpool. Global distribution will be handled by BBC Studios.

The series is produced by Mark Hedges (Hanna, The Rising), with executive producers Priscilla Parish, Michael Parke and Andrew Morrissey for BBC Studios, Lucy Richer for the BBC, Reemah Sakaan and Stephen Nye for BritBox North America, and Jimmy McGovern.

Time series one is available to stream on Britbox in the US and on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Series two is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Autumn and later to Britbox in the US.

