The Last of Us: Jeffrey Pierce, Murray Bartlett & Con O'Neil Join Cast

The last time we checked in on how things were going with Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin's The Last of Us, Gabriel Luna (Tommy, Joel's younger brother) shared an on-set look at a "Miller family reunion" that also included Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Nico Parker (Sarah). Now, we're learning who will be joining them as well as Bella Ramsey (Ellie), and Merle Dandridge (resistance leader Marlene) on HBO's live-action series adaptation. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Jeffrey Pierce (the voice of Tommy in the video game franchise) is set to recur as Perry, a rebel in a quarantine zone. In addition, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) has been cast as Frank and Con O'Neil (Our Flag Means Death) as Bill, two post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town.

Based on the critically acclaimed video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival. Ramsey's Ellie is a 14-year-old who has never known anything but a ravaged planet, struggling to balance her instinct for anger and defiance with her need for connection and belonging … as well as the newfound reality that she may be the key to saving the world. Luna's Tommy is Joel's younger brother- a formal soldier who still holds on to his sense of idealism and hope for a better world. Dandridge's Marlene is the head of the Fireflies, a resistance movement struggling for freedom against an oppressive military regime, while Parker has been tapped for the role of Joel's daughter, Sarah.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Last of Us – Story Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W01L70IGBgE)

Written by Mazin and Druckmann with Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole, Closeness) directing the pilot, the series is set to be executive produced by Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones), Naughty Dog's Evan Wells, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan, Mazin, and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, with PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog producing. Academy Award nominee Jasmila Žbanić (Quo vadis, Aida) and Ali Abbasi (Border) joins pilot-director Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole, Closeness) in the director's chair.

