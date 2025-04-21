Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2: Pascal, Ramsey & Dever Discuss THAT Moment

The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Kaitlyn Dever offered some insights into filming THAT moment in "Through the Valley."

Article Summary The Last of Us stars discuss the shocking moment in Season 2's "Through the Valley."

Bella Ramsey shares emotional reaction to reading the episode's script.

Pedro Pascal reveals denial about saying goodbye to Joel's character.

Kaitlyn Dever discusses handling fan reactions to Abby's controversial actions.

At this point, we can do away with the spoiler warning because the news is everywhere. Though we knew "The Very Bad Thing" was most likely going to happen sometime during the second season, HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us still caught a lot of folks by surprise on Sunday night when "The Very Bad Thing" went down. After saving Kaitlyn Dever's Abby from a wave of infected during "Through the Valley," Joel and Dina (Isabela Merced) were led into a trap. After shooting Joel in the leg, Abby would go on to brutally beat Joel nearly to death. Tragically, Abby saved the final kill shot for Ellie (who tracked Joel only to be nearly beaten to death herself) to see. Shortly after the episode aired, EW released an exclusive interview with Mazin, Druckmann, Pascal, Ramsey, and Dever where they covered every aspect of the horrific and heartbreaking chapter. While you can check out the entire profile above, here are some of the highlights from Pascal, Ramsey, and Dever that stood out:

Ramsey's Reaction to First Reading The Episode's Script: "I've never cried reading a piece of writing before, but I had such a gastral reaction to it. It's almost like we've played that dynamic, me and Pedro, for a year, and it feels like father-daughter in some way. I think my reaction to that being over was quite a gradual feeling. Also knowing that that would be the end of Pedro and us two working together in this capacity."

Pascal on Having a Hard Time Saying Goodbye: "I'm in active denial. I realize this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over. I know that I'm forever bonded to so many members of the experience and just have to see them under different circumstances, but never will under the circumstances of playing Joel on 'The Last of Us.' And, no, I don't spend a lot of time thinking about it because it makes me sad."

Dever on Handling Viewers' Reactions to Abby Killing Joel: "I'm taking all of this as it comes. Honestly, I don't know what to do. I don't know how to plan for it. I don't know how people are going to react. I hope that people appreciate what I did with the role, and that's all I can really do. I feel good sitting in that space just because I really don't have any control. It's done. What I did is out there; it's going to happen. I think that in playing the role, I obviously wanted to do the game character justice, but also bring my own authenticity to the role and humanize her in the best way that I could. With the help of Craig and Neil developing who that character was going to be, I'm very, very proud of it."

