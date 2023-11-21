Posted in: CBS, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cbs, david letterman, stephen colbert, The Late Show

The Late Show Shares Letterman/Colbert Late-Night Return Highlights

CBS' The Late Show shared highlights from David Letterman's return to late-night for a one-on-one interview with Stephen Colbert.

Article Summary David Letterman made a nostalgic return to The Late Show as Stephen Colbert's guest.

The National performed at Letterman's request, adding to the night's special vibe.

Colbert and Letterman reflect on Letterman's 4,000+ episodes and the joys of late-night TV.

An emotional discussion unfolds about fatherhood and kids leaving for college.

CBS' The Late Show host Stephen Colbert announced an early holiday present for television geeks like us last week. From 1993 to 2015, late-night talk show legend David Letterman served as the show's host – eventually handing the baton to Colbert in April 2015… and then never looking back. But that changed on Monday night, when – nearly 8 1/2 years later – Letterman returned to the Ed Sullivan Theater as Colbert's late-night guest for a special one-on-one interview (with musical guest The National). And now, we have some highlights from the momentous moment.

In the first clip, Colbert officially welcomes Letterman back to the Ed Sullivan Theater – with Letterman noticing that there have been some changes since the last time he was there:

Next up, Letterman discusses the impressive line-up of musical performances that graced the stage during his run as host – including favorite moments with Green Day and Foo Fighters – and why he requested that The National join him for his return:

In the following exchange between late-night royalty, Colbert & Letterman put Letterman's run into perspective – over 4,000 episodes! But even after all of this time, Letterman admits to missing a whole lot about the job:

In this last clip, Colbert and Letterman get personal as they discuss being loving fathers and the hardship that came when their kids went off to college. Spoiler? Yeah – it's a heartbreaker:

And here's a look back to Colbert's September 2, 2005, to Letterman's late-night show, where he shares a story of a sailing adventure that… well, you'll just have to check it out for yourselves…

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Louis Cato and "THE LATE SHOW band," the Peabody Award-winning and Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.

Produced by The Late Show, Inc., a CBS Company, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert features Colbert as host, with Louis Cato serving as the show's bandleader. Executive producers include Colbert, Tom Purcell, and Jon Stewart.

