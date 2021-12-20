The Legend of Vox Machina Premiere Date Moved Up to End of January

So the last time we did a major update on Amazon Prime Video & Critical Role's highly-anticipated The Legend of Vox Machina, it was October and the viewers were being treated to a look at the opening title sequence as well as the cast performing a live read of a scene from the series. Considering it wasn't set to premiere until February 4, 2022, the previews that were put together were pretty impressive. But maybe not as impressive as today's news because viewers are now going to get a chance to check out The Legend of Vox Machina earlier than expected, with the premiere date moved up to January 28, 2022. Here's a look at the official announcement:

Starring Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers), here's a look at the opening title sequence, series overview, and cast live read of a scene from the first episode of The Legend of Vox Machina:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Legend of Vox Machina – Title Sequence | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3eRRwcTdhtE)

Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role's first live-streamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills but also the strength of their bond.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Legend of Vox Machina – NYCC Live Read with Animation | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSYSVcn60ik)

The Legend of Vox Machina is a production of Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse for Amazon Prime Video. The Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse).