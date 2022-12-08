The Legend Of Vox Machina: Winkler, Reddick, Marin Join Season 2 Cast

Critical Role's The Legend of Vox Machina on Prime Video has announced more casting for the upcoming second season that is set to premiere in January 2023 (though an exact date has yet to be announced). The adventurers will be joined by some recognizable and famous voices in this new season, as you're about to see.

Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role's first live-streamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. The series stars Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham. After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again—this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.

We can't wait to bring you #TheLegendOfVoxMachina Season Two in January 2023 🥳️ BUT – it will take more than just two seasons to tell the story of these legends… ✨ WE'RE OFFICIALLY GREENLIT FOR SEASON 3! ✨ pic.twitter.com/QSzSl3SY3y — Critical Role (@CriticalRole) October 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The names added to the casting list for the second season of The Legend of Vox Machina include Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick, and Cheech Marin. Other guest voices for the new season include Will Friedle (Boy Meets World), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings), Cree Summer (Rugrats, The Patrick Star Show), Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence), Troy Baker (The Last of Us), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch). Due to the critical and fan success of the first season, Prime Video decided back in October to continue past its initial two-season production, and they greenlit it for a third season already.

Critical Role is a story-driven media company created by a group of nerdy-ass voice actors that started out sitting around a table together as friends creating epic stories. In 2019, they launched a Kickstarter campaign to produce a 22-minute animated special based on the characters and adventures of Vox Machina, Critical Role's original live-streamed tabletop RPG campaign.