The Librarians: The Next Chapter Debuts Tonight! Our S01E01 Preview

Check out our updated preview for TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E01: "And the Deadly Drekavac."

Okay, here's the great news! In a few hours, the first chapter of Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter will be unleashed across TNT screens – with the second chapter following on Monday, March 26th. Now, here's the fine print. Both episodes will debut after TNT's respective NBA and NHL coverage (which is a nice way of saying that we should all keep our fingers, toes, and various body parts crossed that we don't get hit with any overtimes). To help set the mood, we have some looks at S01E01: "And the Deadly Drekavac," as well as at the series overall. In fact, we even got a chance to speak with Devlin about what viewers can expect and expanding the franchise's universe.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E01: "And the Deadly Drekavac"

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E01: "And the Deadly Drekavac" – When a Librarian from 200 years ago reappears today, he brings back to life a long-closed magical Library and accidentally resurrects an evil Drekavac. The Librarian, with a quickly assembled team, must stop the Drekavac before it can kill and multiply. Written by Dean Devlin and John Rogers, here's a preview of tonight's opening episode:

Here's a look at Christian Kane (aka Jacob Stone, who is also appearing in the spinoff) offering fans a rundown of what they need to know to check out TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter:

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars – with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

