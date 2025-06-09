Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter E04: "And the Thief of Love" Preview

Love is in the air - and an accessory to a crime?!? Check out a preview for The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E04: "And the Thief of Love."

Welcome back to our weekly look at the first season of Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, with the spotlight shining on S01E04: "And the Thief of Love." It's time for the team to take a trip to Paris. Unfortunately, it's not for sightseeing, relaxing, and soaking in the culture. It seems that a run of some rather impressive robberies has left some folks lost in that loving feeling in their wake. If you guessed that a magical artefact is behind it all, give yourself bonus points and grab a seat at the head of the class. While you're doing that, Vikram (Callum McGowan) is going to call in a favor on someone who definitely knows a thing or two about love. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peek at tonight's episode. In addition, we've included two recent behind-the-scenes looks at the series:

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Ep. 4: "And the Thief of Love" Preview

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E04: "And the Thief of Love" – The Librarians head to Paris after a string of robberies leaves mysteriously lovestruck victims in their wake. When they learn that a magical love artefact is behind the thefts, they enlist help from Vikram's (Callum McGowan) old friend – Cupid himself. Written by Gary Rosen, here's our updated preview of tonight's episode:

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars – with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!