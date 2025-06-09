Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter
The Librarians: The Next Chapter E04: "And the Thief of Love" Preview
Love is in the air - and an accessory to a crime?!? Check out a preview for The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E04: "And the Thief of Love."
Welcome back to our weekly look at the first season of Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, with the spotlight shining on S01E04: "And the Thief of Love." It's time for the team to take a trip to Paris. Unfortunately, it's not for sightseeing, relaxing, and soaking in the culture. It seems that a run of some rather impressive robberies has left some folks lost in that loving feeling in their wake. If you guessed that a magical artefact is behind it all, give yourself bonus points and grab a seat at the head of the class. While you're doing that, Vikram (Callum McGowan) is going to call in a favor on someone who definitely knows a thing or two about love. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peek at tonight's episode. In addition, we've included two recent behind-the-scenes looks at the series:
The Librarians: The Next Chapter Ep. 4: "And the Thief of Love" Preview
The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E04: "And the Thief of Love" – The Librarians head to Paris after a string of robberies leaves mysteriously lovestruck victims in their wake. When they learn that a magical love artefact is behind the thefts, they enlist help from Vikram's (Callum McGowan) old friend – Cupid himself. Written by Gary Rosen, here's our updated preview of tonight's episode:
TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.
Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars – with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.
TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.