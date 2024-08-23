Posted in: CW, TNT, TV | Tagged: cw, The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, tnt

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Heading to TNT; WBD Rethinks Strategy

Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter heads to TNT as Warner Bros. rethinks the network's scripted series strategy.

With the original series having aired on the cable network from 2014 to 2018, you could call this morning's news a bit of a homecoming for Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter. Originally set to premiere this October on the CW (paired with the final season of Superman & Lois), the show suddenly disappeared from the network's fall schedule – with the unscripted reality series The Wranglers in its place. Even more concerning were the reports that the network had pulled the series "indefinitely." Not long after, Devlin dropped a ten-ton tease that an update would be coming this week – and it definitely did. In a Deadline Hollywood report from this morning spotlighting how Warner Bros. Discovery is shifting back to having original scripted programming on TNT (announcing the four-hour miniseries Debriefing the President), it was also announced that The Librarians: The Next Chapter will be heading to the network.

Here's a look at Devlin's tweet from earlier today sharing the good news:

Here's a look back at Devlin's tweet from last week, teasing that some "exciting news" was on the way:

"The Librarians: The Next Chapter" is a spinoff of the original TV series "The Librarians," which followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world's most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts. The new series centers on Vikram (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians.

The series stars Callum McGowan as Vikram Chamberlain; Jessica Green as Charlie Cornwall, the Guardian; Olivia Morris as Lysa Pascal, The Scientist; and Bluey Robinson as Connor Green, the Historian. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment also executive-producing. Noah Wyle also serves as executive producer – with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

