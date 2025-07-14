Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter – Here's Our Updated S01E09 Preview

Check out our updated preview for TNT and Showrunner Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E09: "And the Feast of the Vampire."

Article Summary Check out our updated look at The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E09, "And the Feast of the Vampire."

Connor races against time to avoid turning into a vampire at a mysterious small-town festival.

Vikram gives Charlie a crash course in vampire-slaying skills in a sneak peek at what's to come.

An episode trailer, image gallery, sneak peek, and more tease high-stakes supernatural adventures ahead.

We promised you a more well-rounded preview for the next chapter of TNT and Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, and that's what we have to deliver! Over the weekend, we shared an early look at S01E09: "And the Feast of the Vampire," with Connor (Bluey Robinson) trying to stay one step ahead of becoming a vampire as the team looks to make the save. Along with the official overview, image gallery, and episode trailer, we also have a sneak peek or two at what's to come. If you ever had any doubt about whether or not Vikram (Callum McGowan) has experience taking on vampires, look no further than one of the clips below as he gives Charlie (Jessica Green) a quick lesson in vampire-slaying that would do Buffy Summers proud.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E09: "And the Feast of the Vampire" Preview

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 9: "And the Feast of the Vampire" – While on a visit to a small-town festival, Connor (Bluey Robinson) encounters the very first vampire, and finds himself fighting the clock to save himself from turning into one. Written by Kate Rorick.

Tonight, we are visiting the birthplace of vampires. We promise it is something you can really sink your teeth into. #TheLibrarians pic.twitter.com/OHQCZesqPk — Dean Devlin (@Dean_Devlin) July 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars, with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

