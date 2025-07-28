Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter: Here's Our Updated S01E11 Preview!

As promised, here's our updated preview for Dean Devlin and TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E11: "And the Graffiti of the Gods."

With only two episodes remaining this season (relax, a second season is on the way), we wanted to make sure that we stepped up our previews for TNT and Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter. Last week, we had an exclusive sneak peek at S01E11: "And the Graffiti of the Gods," with graffiti coming to life and an infamous face making his return – and it came with the promise that we would have an update preview for you to feast on before tonight. Well, we're kinda proud of ourselves because we have the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and three sneak peeks at what's to come.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E11: "And the Graffiti of the Gods" Preview

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 11: "And the Graffiti of the Gods" – When graffiti starts coming to life and threatening a teenage girl, the team has to work out how these strange events are related to Gregor's Hammer – and the imminent return of Gregor himself. Written by Tom MacRae.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars, with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

