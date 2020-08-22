Charmed: Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano Twitter Fight Gets Personal

When we saw that Charmed was trending on social media Saturday morning, our first thought was, "Did those ******-******* at The CW cancel one of our favorite series?" Because Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), Mel (Melonie Diaz), and Harry (Rupert Evans) have really grown on us over two seasons, and we were psyched to see where things were heading with season three. With Netflix and Comedy Central killing shows they had previously given renewal notices to, having a "green light" isn't quite what it used to be.

Turns out it was actually about original series stars Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano, and Holly Marie Combs Ryan– and the last time we checked in with them, Milano was throwing the final pile of collective dirt from the original stars over what they felt was a "disrespect" by the current series' team: "I think that ship has sailed. I think that they ruined the possibility of that by the way in which the reboot came down. Like, the fact that we weren't included from the very beginning. It just felt really disrespectful, you know?"

This time, the "war of words" is taking place between the three previous castmates, and it appears to have started (at least publicly) when McGowan took to Twitter to make it pretty clear that she wasn't a fan of the Democrats, their convention, or anything they've done (or haven't done) in the past. Milano retweeted McGowan's post and used it to start a thread listing the things on the record that Democrats have done "to make the world a better place"- and it was a pretty extensive list, with others also posting facts (and counter-arguments). McGowan countered by retweeting Milano's retweet of McGowan's tweet and taking issue with Milano's claim that the party gave all women the right to vote.

Now, we're not quite sure what the bridge was specifically between what you just saw and what lead to the following (there were so many tweets and responses in play), because McGowan goes after Milano both personally and professionally in the following three tweets- attacking her commitment to the #MeToo movement as well as calling her out for past on-set behavior.

The third post retweets an interview that McGowan did with Nightline where McGowan accuses Milano of lying about her work with the #MeToo movement, which you can screen for yourselves below:

Combs Ryan tweeted what appears to be a "diffuse the situation" post where everyone could agree to vote for whoever they want after the "TwitterDome" came out to attack and support both McGowan and Milano. Milano tweeted a final thought or two just as Friday became Saturday, wishing her supporters well and her detractors an "option" to consider: