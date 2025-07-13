Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E09 Early Look: Yup, Vampires!

Here's an early look at the next episode of Showrunner Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E09: "And the Feast of the Vampire."

Once again, we're going to have our updated preview for the next chapter of TNT and Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter on Monday, shortly before S01E09: "And the Feast of the Vampire" hits our screens. But since the episode has to do with vampires and we love vampires, we wanted to give you an early look at an official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery that makes it pretty clear that Connor (Bluey Robinson) isn't interested in actually becoming one…

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E09: "And the Feast of the Vampire" Preview

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 9: "And the Feast of the Vampire" – While on a visit to a small-town festival, Connor (Bluey Robinson) encounters the very first vampire, and finds himself fighting the clock to save himself from turning into one. Written by Kate Rorick.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars, with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

